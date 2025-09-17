Champions League: Arsenal beat Athletic Bilbao in the opener

- Advertisement -

A successful start for Arsenal in the Champions League. The Gunners picked up their first three points in the competition after their win over Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday. Playing away at the Spanish club, the English side won 2-0.

In a fairly balanced match, Mikel Arteta’s men had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock. Following a turnover in the 72nd minute, Gabriel Martinelli ran through the middle before beating the opposing goalkeeper to open the scoring.

And late in the match, Leandro Trossard sealed the win with a billiard-style finish (87th). On matchday two, Arsenal will host Olympiakos while Athletic Bilbao will try to bounce back against FK Qarabag.

