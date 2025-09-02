Bundesliga: Xavi Turns Down Bayer Leverkusen’s Offer

- Advertisement -

Former FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has twice rejected Bayer Leverkusen’s proposal to take charge of the first team, according to Marca.

At 45 years old, the Spanish coach declined the Bundesliga club’s approach, explaining that he does not wish to return to the dugout for the moment.

- Publicité-

Bayer Leverkusen is experiencing a period of instability following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag on Monday, just two months after his appointment. The Dutchman, who arrived on July 1, only managed two league matches: a defeat to Hoffenheim and a spectacular 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen.

After two rounds, the Rhineland club sits 12th in the Bundesliga table with just one point.

- Publicité-