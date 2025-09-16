BY COUNTRIES
Europe

Bundesliga: Christian Eriksen bounces back at Wolfsburg

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen@getty images
Wolfsburg officially announced on Wednesday the arrival of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who has signed for two seasons with the German club.

Free since leaving Manchester United, Christian Eriksen has found a new club. The Danish midfielder has joined Wolfsburg in the German first division. The 33-year-old signed a two-year contract with his new team, running until 2027. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Wolfsburg in a statement on its social networks.

“I’m really looking forward to this new adventure. I’m convinced that together we can make a difference at Wolfsburg. The talks with the management were excellent. I immediately felt that Paul Simonis (the coach) had a clear vision for the team and for me, he declared in the statement published by the club on Wednesday evening.

The fact that the squad includes many familiar faces from the Danish national team (like Lindström or Maehle) makes VfL especially attractive to me”, added the Danish international.

https://x.com/VfL_Wolfsburg/status/1965852841786093976

