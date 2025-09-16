Brazil: “He has to prove his fitness,” Ancelotti warns Neymar

- Advertisement -

Brazil’s head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has put pressure on Neymar ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The Italian reminded that the presence of the auriverde captain would depend solely on his ability to regain full fitness.

Absent from the Seleção since October 2023, the 33-year-old missed Ancelotti’s first two squads due to recurring injuries. Although he recently insisted his absence was a “technical” rather than physical decision, his coach didn’t hide his doubts.

“ We’re obviously not going to judge Neymar on his talent, everyone knows it,” Ancelotti told ESPN Brasil. “What everyone wants is for him to be in good physical condition. I told him he has time to prepare as best he can to be there and help the team give its best at the World Cup,” added the former Real Madrid coach.

The top scorer in Seleção history, Neymar is now in a real race against time to avoid missing what could be his last World Cup.