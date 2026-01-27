Benin

Benin’s Parliament: women’s representation continues to advance

Following the January 2026 legislative elections, 32 women will enter Parliament, compared with 28 during the 9th legislature.

Assemblée nationale du Bénin Photo: @LSI Africa
Siège de l4assemblée nationale
This evolution confirms a dynamic set in motion since the introduction of measures promoting better inclusion of women in national political life.

Although gender parity has not yet been achieved, the trend reflects a gradual widening of the space for women in politics within the parliamentary institution.

The 10th legislature will thus open with increased female representation, in a context where issues of inclusive governance and women’s participation remain at the heart of public debate.

