Benin’s 2026 presidential election: CENA opens accreditation for electoral observers

The Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) has officially launched the accreditation process for electoral observers ahead of the presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026, in Benin.

BENIN'S 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS
The announcement was made via a press release dated January 23, 2026.
According to the body responsible for organizing the vote, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), both national and international, wishing to observe the various phases of the electoral process are invited to submit their applications online only.

The application submission period runs from February 1 to March 3, 2026. Applications must be submitted via the official e-accreditation platform established by CENA, accessible at https://eaccreditation.cena.bj.

Through this initiative, CENA aims to regulate the participation of electoral observers and ensure the transparency of the upcoming presidential election, in accordance with applicable legal provisions.

The full press release is published below.

