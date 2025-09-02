BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin – Withdrawal and Submission of Sponsorship Forms: Opposition Deputies Demonstrate Discipline

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Boni Yayi au séminaire de formation des députés du parti Les Démocrates
Boni Yayi au séminaire de formation des députés du parti Les Démocrates
Things are becoming clearer on the side of Benin’s opposition. The twenty-eight (28) deputies of the Les Démocrates party have submitted their sponsorship forms to the party’s president, Boni Yayi, after collecting them from the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENA).

The announcement was made by the party’s national secretary. This decision confirms the strategy of centralizing sponsorships around the former head of state, who is expected to play a key role in selecting the opposition’s candidate for the 2026 presidential election.

Furthermore, deputy Basile Ahossi, who had publicly announced his support for Romuald Wadagni—the candidate designated by the ruling coalition—also handed over his sponsorship form to the president of Les Démocrates. This gesture reflects the internal discipline required by the party leadership, despite individual positions.

With this consolidation of sponsorships, Les Démocrates now hold an essential political lever in the upcoming electoral battle.

What remains to be seen is how Boni Yayi and his political bureau will direct this strategic support to weigh against the ruling camp.

