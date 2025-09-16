Benin: two young apprentices killed in a tire explosion in Bohicon

- Publicité-

A tragedy occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, September 14 in Sodohomé, in the commune of Bohicon. Two young apprentice drivers lost their lives after a tire they were trying to re-inflate exploded, reports Bip Radio.

According to the testimony of the head of the Vèhou neighborhood, Basile Alignonon, relayed by the same media outlet, the victims had been sent by their master, a professional driver, to put air into a spare tire. But the operation turned into a tragedy. As they were moving the tire to bring it closer to the vehicle, a violent detonation occurred, killing them instantly.

The Sodohomé neighborhood was plunged into dismay after the accident. Witnesses and relatives described a scene of horror and helplessness in the face of the explosion’s brutality.