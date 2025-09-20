BY COUNTRIES
Benin: trucks subject to a new rule at the Port of Cotonou to strengthen road safety

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Camion Togo@république togolaise
Camion Togo@république togolaise
Beninese authorities are strengthening road safety measures by imposing a new rule on trucks entering or leaving the Port of Cotonou.

This provision, announced recently, is part of the national strategy to combat traffic accidents, in which heavy goods vehicles are often involved.

The new measure applies to trucks operating within the autonomous port, making access for heavy vehicles subject to strict administrative and technical requirements. Thus, from now on only trucks that comply on several key points (up-to-date documents, driver’s license, mechanical condition, permissible load, etc.) will be allowed into the port area. Those that do not meet the criteria will be denied access or face delays.

According to sources, this rule is based on an “old circular” concerning the conditions for trucks’ access to the port area, but it was never strictly enforced until now. From now on, its implementation should be effective, with strengthened checks and penalties for offenders.

The official objective is twofold: to limit accidents caused by non-compliant vehicles and to improve the flow of port operations. Indeed, trucks in poor condition or overloaded pose an increased risk not only to themselves but also to other users, the goods being transported, and port infrastructure.

Affected carriers and operators are urged to verify the compliance of their vehicles before any trip to the port. Joint teams from the Port services, ANaTT (National Land Transport Agency) and the National Road Safety Center should carry out the inspections.

This measure comes as traffic accidents caused by heavy goods vehicles and trucks in poor condition continue to raise concern and protests among the population. The government hopes that this tightening of rules at the Port of Cotonou will be a meaningful step toward better national road safety.

