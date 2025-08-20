BY COUNTRIES
Benin – The stolen thief: two friends arrested for cross thefts

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Two friends were arrested and taken into custody after stealing a cell phone and a motorcycle from one another between Kpomassè and Tovè.

All it started from the night of Monday, August 18, 2025. Invited at his friend’s house in Kpomassè, one of the protagonists took advantage of a moment of distraction to disappear with his host’s phone, which he had borrowed to make a call.

The victim, shocked by the act, decided to take revenge the very next day.

Partial admissions and persistent denials

On Tuesday, August 19, around noon, he goes to Tovè, to his friend’s house. Informed by the teenagers he finds there, he learns that his friend was asleep and, without waiting for him, discreetly takes the motorcycle parked in front of the room.

Soon, the Republican Police is alerted and arrests both protagonists. The first one admits to having stolen the cell phone, but the second one vigorously denies taking the motorcycle, despite the consistent testimonies of witnesses seeing him leaving the place with the vehicle.

Taken into custody, these two friends will have to answer for their actions before the competent authorities.

