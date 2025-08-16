Benin: the mayor of Toffo threatened with removal…

- Advertisement -

The Mayor of Toffo, Bibiane Soglo Adamazé, is facing opposition from within her municipal council.

In a letter sent this Tuesday to the prefect of Atlantique, several councilors requested the convening of an extraordinary session to organize a vote of no confidence against her.

- Publicité-

They criticize the top municipal authority for a “solitary management” marked by “serious malfunctions” in decision-making, in violation of decree n°2022-321 of June 1, 2022, on the general framework of the internal regulations of municipal councils.

The signatories also denounce a “lack of transparency”, as well as an “abuse of power and authority”.

- Publicité-

Believing that it is time to “turn the page”, these councilors hope that the vote of no confidence will result in a change at the head of the municipality.