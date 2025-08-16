BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin: the mayor of Toffo threatened with removal…

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Décentralisation
Décentralisation Ph: BWT
The Mayor of Toffo, Bibiane Soglo Adamazé, is facing opposition from within her municipal council.

In a letter sent this Tuesday to the prefect of Atlantique, several councilors requested the convening of an extraordinary session to organize a vote of no confidence against her.

They criticize the top municipal authority for a “solitary management” marked by “serious malfunctions” in decision-making, in violation of decree n°2022-321 of June 1, 2022, on the general framework of the internal regulations of municipal councils.

The signatories also denounce a “lack of transparency”, as well as an “abuse of power and authority”.

Believing that it is time to “turn the page”, these councilors hope that the vote of no confidence will result in a change at the head of the municipality.

