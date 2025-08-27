BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin: the Front Patriotique calls for a new national conference

By Edouard Djogbénou
Laurent Mètongnon, ancien syndicaliste en prison
Amid political tensions and heated debates, the Front Patriotique (FP) issued a strong call: the organization of a new national conference. Meeting on August 23 in Cotonou, the movement led by its general coordinator, Laurent Métongnon, voiced its “deep concern” over how the country’s political situation is evolving.

Since 2016, Benin’s political landscape has been profoundly reshaped by a series of reforms and government decisions often challenged by the opposition. For the Front Patriotique, these changes have deepened divisions and cannot be remedied simply by holding the next general elections.

Looking back at the legacy of 1990

The movement openly draws inspiration from the February 1990 National Conference of the Nation’s Vital Forces, convened amid a political and economic crisis. That historic gathering enabled Benin to move from a one-party regime to a pluralist system, paving the way for democratization and the peaceful transfer of power.

Thirty-five years later, the Front Patriotique believes it’s time to reconnect with that spirit of consensus.

“We need to redefine together the rules for how we live together, in a process that is both democratic and patriotic,” said Laurent Métongnon.

The FP is therefore advocating for a forum that brings together all segments of society: political parties, trade unions, civil society organizations, religious actors, and community leaders. The stated goal is to “fundamentally rethink” institutions and the rules of the political game in order to strengthen Benin’s democracy and prevent further rifts.

The Front Patriotique’s call comes a few months ahead of the 2026 elections, in a climate where the question of political dialogue remains central to the concerns of many stakeholders in national life.

