Benin: Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye discusses his talks with Patrice Talon

Arriving in Cotonou on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, for a work visit, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon addressed several major issues. From bilateral cooperation to strengthening trade ties, to combating terrorism and the essential reforms of ECOWAS and WAEMU, the two leaders expressed their shared determination to forge a common response to the challenges in the sub-region.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye landed at the Cotonou airport runway in the late afternoon, where he was welcomed by the Beninese Foreign Affairs Minister, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari. He then headed to the Marina Palace for a tête-à-tête with President Patrice Talon. The two-hour meeting covered a wide range of issues concerning their countries’ relations and common challenges in the sub-region.

In his statement to the press, the Senegalese Head of State appreciated the warm reception, while noting that this visit was part of an initiative he had embarked upon since the beginning of his term. “Ever since coming into office, I began a routine of paying my salutations to heads of state, and Benin was very high on this visitation schedule,” he emphasized.

A Partnership to Deepen

The discussions showcased a shared desire to strengthen cooperation between Dakar and Cotonou, especially in the economic sphere. “We talked about the relations of friendship and cooperation between Benin and Senegal, which are cordial and very friendly, even if both of us, acknowledged that we can do a lot more and much better in terms of trade,” President Faye declared.

The Senegalese President also discussed the circumstances that delayed this visit, which was initially scheduled earlier. However, for him, the personal connection established with his Beninese counterpart overrode schedule constraints. “This phone call sparked a lot of friendship between us because you answered with such warmth,” he recounted.

Regional and Security Reforms in Sight

Beyond bilateral matters, the security situation and institutional hurdles in the sub-region took center stage in their discussions. The Senegalese President expressed his solidarity with the people of Benin in their struggle against terrorist attacks. “I took the opportunity to express my full support to President Talon and the brotherly people of Benin in relation to the painful occurrences in counterterrorism,” he said.

Discussing the dysfunctions within WAEMU and ECOWAS, Bassirou Diomaye Faye advocated for a reshaping of these organizations. “WAEMU is going through a somewhat difficult situation that we need to promptly address,” he warned, announcing in unison with Patrice Talon their desire to “undertake steps to revitalize the organization and give it a fresh start.”

Regarding ECOWAS, he expressed contentment about the recent discussions at the state heads summit while insisting on the need for structural adjustments.

“The organization, like WAEMU, must, of course, reform to be capable of tackling the challenges of our era.”

Before he concluded his remarks, the Senegalese president had a brotherly message for the Beninese people. “I reiterate my thanks to President Talon and the brotherly people of Benin, and I wish you and all the Beninese people an anticipated happy independence day,” he conveyed.