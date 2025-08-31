Benin: second extraordinary session of the National Assembly for 2025 will open on Monday

- Advertisement -

The second extraordinary session of the National Assembly for 2025 will open on Monday, September 1, at 10 a.m. at the Palace of Governors in Porto-Novo.

Two major items are on the agenda: the review and adoption of the National Assembly’s budget for fiscal year 2026, as well as bringing into compliance Resolution No. 2025-02 of July 8, 2025, relating to the amendment of the institution’s Rules of Procedure.

This session is part of the ongoing legislative work intended to ensure the proper administrative and institutional functioning of the Beninese Parliament. It also aims to strengthen the Assembly’s effectiveness by adapting its Rules of Procedure to current requirements.

Members of Parliament are therefore expected to turn out in large numbers to take part in this work, considered crucial to the country’s parliamentary life.