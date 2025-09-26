BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin: Samou Adambi calls for unity after his return to the Bloc Républicain

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Samou Seidou Adambi
After several months of suspension and silence, Samou Séïdou Adambi made his comeback to the Bloc Républicain (BR).

On this occasion, the former Minister of Water and Mines called for unity within his party, inviting his colleagues to put aside individual rivalries to better prepare for the upcoming elections.

Arriving in Parakou, Adambi was welcomed by a crowd made up of local elected officials, activists and supporters who came from across the northern region. In a notable speech, he stressed the need for the party to strengthen its structures and to work collectively toward success in the next elections.

“It is time to put aside individual rivalries and focus on the general interest of the party and the country,” he said, before reaffirming his commitment to the Bloc Républicain and to the grassroots that supported him during turbulent times.

Samou Adambi’s return comes a few weeks after his suspension was lifted by the party’s National Executive Bureau. This event marks a turning point for the presidential movement, which intends to strengthen its cohesion and mobilize its cadres and activists ahead of the 2026 presidential and legislative elections.

