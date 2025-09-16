Benin: ring specializing in motorcycle theft and fencing dismantled in Zè

- Publicité-

Police forces have put an end to the activities of a motorcycle theft and fencing ring in the Adjan district, Zè commune.

The operation, carried out on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, resulted in the arrest of a man identified as the alleged leader of the group.0

Facing a surge in motorcycle thefts, local residents filed multiple complaints with the Adjan district police station. Alerted, the intelligence services of the Republican Police stepped up their investigations, which led them to the village of Akouèdjromêdé, in the Dodji-Bata district.

During a search of the main suspect’s home, officers discovered seven motorcycles of various makes, completely dismantled; several spare parts from motorcycles, tricycles, and generators; and several engines.

The main suspect, taken to the police station, could not provide a credible explanation for the origin of the seized items. All recovered property was logged and sealed, pending judicial proceedings under the authority of the Public Prosecutor.