Benin

Benin: Political parties and CSOs trained on the mastery of Anip’s digital platforms

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
ANIP Bénin; @ La nation
The National Agency for Person Identification (ANIP) is organizing, this Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 9am, an exchange and training session aimed at political parties and civil society organizations (CSOs).

The meeting, which will be held in the conference room of the A and B administrative towers of the Ministry of Labor and Public Service in Cotonou, is part of the preparations for the 2026 general elections. Its goal is to equip participants with the skills to master the digital platforms deployed by ANIP for the management of the Computerized Electoral List (CEL). These tools allow for: consultation of the CEL, transfer to a voting center, requests for correction of personal data and obtaining necessary identification documents for voter registration.

According to an invite signed by the Director General of ANIP, Aristide Adjinacou, each political party is invited to delegate ten (10) representatives. The CSOs, guarantors of transparency and citizen participation, are also invited.

