Benin: Police Operation in Ouémé, Multiple Arrests and Seizures on Lagoon Shores

The Departmental Directorate of the Republican Police of Ouémé carried out a preventive operation on Saturday, August 30, 2025, aimed at securing lagoon areas and combating illicit activities.

The intervention mobilized unit commanders, personnel from the Agblangandan and Ekpè PK10 police stations, as well as the Surveillance and Intervention Platoon (PSI).

The operation, launched at 5:00 a.m. and completed at 7:20 a.m., took place without major incident. The targeted zone, located between the area known as “Escorte” and the filaos near PK10, had been identified for its high prevalence of illicit activities and its accessibility through natural coastal corridors.

The main objective was to dismantle suspected networks involved in trafficking and consuming illegal substances, as well as in the sale of psychotropic products.

According to the report established by Ouémé’s DDPR officials, the operation led to the seizure of more than 9 kilograms of cannabis, counterfeit pharmaceutical products, 800 lighters, 11 pairs of scissors used for drug packaging, and a counterfeit 5,000 CFA franc note.

In total, 36 people were arrested, including a pregnant woman who was released due to her health condition. The other individuals and the seized items were handed over to the Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking and Precursors (OCERTID) for judicial proceedings.

The police reminded the public that these interventions are part of an ongoing policy to secure sensitive areas and fight organized crime in the Ouémé department.

