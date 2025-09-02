BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Politics image/svg+xml Benin: Police Operation in Ouémé, Multiple Arrests and Seizures on Lagoon Shores
Benin

Benin: Police Operation in Ouémé, Multiple Arrests and Seizures on Lagoon Shores

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Société
- Advertisement -

The Departmental Directorate of the Republican Police of Ouémé carried out a preventive operation on Saturday, August 30, 2025, aimed at securing lagoon areas and combating illicit activities.

The intervention mobilized unit commanders, personnel from the Agblangandan and Ekpè PK10 police stations, as well as the Surveillance and Intervention Platoon (PSI).

- Publicité-

The operation, launched at 5:00 a.m. and completed at 7:20 a.m., took place without major incident. The targeted zone, located between the area known as “Escorte” and the filaos near PK10, had been identified for its high prevalence of illicit activities and its accessibility through natural coastal corridors.

The main objective was to dismantle suspected networks involved in trafficking and consuming illegal substances, as well as in the sale of psychotropic products.

- Publicité-

According to the report established by Ouémé’s DDPR officials, the operation led to the seizure of more than 9 kilograms of cannabis, counterfeit pharmaceutical products, 800 lighters, 11 pairs of scissors used for drug packaging, and a counterfeit 5,000 CFA franc note.

In total, 36 people were arrested, including a pregnant woman who was released due to her health condition. The other individuals and the seized items were handed over to the Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking and Precursors (OCERTID) for judicial proceedings.

The police reminded the public that these interventions are part of an ongoing policy to secure sensitive areas and fight organized crime in the Ouémé department.

- Publicité-

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Le Bénin adopte un plan stratégique 2025-2029 pour moderniser son armée

Benin

Bénin: 358 rangers intégrés officiellement dans le corps des gardes forestiers

Benin

Bénin: un test de sélection pour recruter 2.319 AME du primaire

Benin

Bénin: bientôt la construction d’un stade omnisports moderne à Parakou

Benin

Bénin – Grand Nokoué : les véhicules poids lourds désormais soumis à une réglementation stricte

Benin

Bénin: interdiction des constructions précaires le long de la route des Pêches

Benin

Bénin: compte-rendu du conseil des ministres du 3 septembre 2025

South Africa

South Africa: String of Injuries Ahead of Clashes Against Lesotho and Nigeria

Europe

Ballon d’Or 2025: Yamal or Dembélé? Dani Carvajal Has Made His Choice

Europe

Barça: Lamine Yamal Dismisses Any Talk of Fermín López Leaving

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS