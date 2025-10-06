Benin: Patrice Talon visits construction sites for Ouidah’s tourist infrastructure

The President of the Republic, Patrice Talon, recently visited the city of Ouidah to assess the progress of major ongoing tourism projects.

This field visit allowed the head of state to verify the progress of projects listed in the Government Action Program, notably those aimed at strengthening the city’s historical and cultural appeal.

Among the sites visited were the Portuguese Fort, the International Museum of Memory and Slavery, the Slave Route, the rehabilitation of the Sacred Forest, and the Marina tourist complex.

The President stressed the quality of the work, adherence to deadlines, and the need for these infrastructures to meet standards both aesthetically and in terms of safety.

The projects observed demonstrate a desire to elevate Ouidah to the status of a major tourist destination in the West African sub-region. In his discussions with project owners, he emphasized the responsibility of all stakeholders to complete the works under optimal conditions.

He also called for continued efforts to involve local populations, to ensure that the social and economic benefits reach the community.

This tour of Ouidah is part of a broader national tourism development strategy, where culture, memory, heritage and modernity combine to create a diversified tourism offering.

By personally inspecting the sites, President Talon sends a strong signal: the transformation of historic towns must not remain mere promises, but must be visible on the ground.