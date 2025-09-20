BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: paid registration for new baccalaureate holders begins at public universities

Benin: paid registration for new baccalaureate holders begins at public universities

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Portail principal de l'Université d'Abomey-Calavi (UAC)
Portail principal de l'Université d'Abomey-Calavi (UAC) @BWTV
- Publicité-

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has officially launched the registration campaign for the selection of new high school graduates on a fully paid basis in Benin’s public universities.

This measure concerns graduates from the classical streams who wish to continue their studies in public universities under a fully paid placement.

Affected candidates are invited to access the AprèsMonBac platform (apresmonbac.bj) to make their program choices.

The registration process follows a ranking procedure based on several criteria, including the average obtained in the baccalaureate, the number of places available in each program, and the intake capacities of the universities.

This initiative is part of an effort to relieve congestion in free programs, allowing those who wish and can afford it to enroll in paid programs, while maintaining a transparent selection process.

The operation will end on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at midnight for 2025 graduates holding a classical baccalaureate (series A1, A2, B, C, D, E, EA, F1, F2, F3, F4, G1, G2 and G3), according to the communiqué dated September 17, 2025.

- Publicité-

“However, the phase for collecting program choices reserved for 2025 graduates holding a technical baccalaureate (DEAT editions 2024 and 2025 and the DT edition of 2025) will be open from Monday, October 6 at 00:00 to Sunday, October 12, 2025 at midnight,” reads the document

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Abomey-Calavi: 2 suspected burglars handcuffed and caught after attempting to flee

Benin

2026 U-20 Women’s World Cup (Q): Benin beats Guinea convincingly and takes a major step

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Léon Basile Ahossi’s clarifications that put Yayi Boni in a difficult position

Benin

2026 presidential election in Benin: Wadagni and Talata officially nominated in Parakou on October 4

Benin

FIFA rankings: Benin moves up three places

Benin

High-level regional dialogue on peace architectures: UNDP and Gulf of Guinea countries meet at the Sofitel in Cotonou

Benin

UAC: opening of applications for allocation of university cubicles

Benin

Benin: trucks subject to a new rule at the Port of Cotonou to strengthen road safety

Benin

Savè : marijuana plantation dismantled, four suspects arrested

Benin

Benin: an alleged robber burned alive in Abomey-Calavi

VIEW ALL FEEDS