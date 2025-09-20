Benin: paid registration for new baccalaureate holders begins at public universities

- Publicité-

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has officially launched the registration campaign for the selection of new high school graduates on a fully paid basis in Benin’s public universities.

This measure concerns graduates from the classical streams who wish to continue their studies in public universities under a fully paid placement.

Affected candidates are invited to access the AprèsMonBac platform (apresmonbac.bj) to make their program choices.

The registration process follows a ranking procedure based on several criteria, including the average obtained in the baccalaureate, the number of places available in each program, and the intake capacities of the universities.

This initiative is part of an effort to relieve congestion in free programs, allowing those who wish and can afford it to enroll in paid programs, while maintaining a transparent selection process.

The operation will end on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at midnight for 2025 graduates holding a classical baccalaureate (series A1, A2, B, C, D, E, EA, F1, F2, F3, F4, G1, G2 and G3), according to the communiqué dated September 17, 2025.

“However, the phase for collecting program choices reserved for 2025 graduates holding a technical baccalaureate (DEAT editions 2024 and 2025 and the DT edition of 2025) will be open from Monday, October 6 at 00:00 to Sunday, October 12, 2025 at midnight,” reads the document