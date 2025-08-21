BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin - Ouémé River Tragedy: one more body found, confusion continues

Benin – Ouémé River Tragedy: one more body found, confusion continues

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Un accident de bus fait un mort, 9 rescapés et 44 disparus dans le fleuve Ouémé
- Publicité-

Search operations in the Ouémé River, following the tragedy in Glazoué, have thrown up a significant surprise. While the passenger list indicated that six victims were still to be recovered, divers finally surfaced with seven on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The findings puzzle both rescuers and authorities. The bus driver and the conductor both perished in the accident, leaving no direct witnesses capable of explaining the origin of this additional body.

Several hypotheses are circulating, including one that suggests some children may not have been registered as official passengers. But for now, these are only assumptions awaiting the conclusions of ongoing investigations.

As a reminder, the provisional toll on Tuesday, August 19, already reported 26 victims retrieved from the river.

Relentless search efforts continue

On the ground, the teams of divers and local fishermen continue the search on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Their goal remains to find any other possible victims to settle any ambiguity regarding the exact number of passengers involved in the tragedy.

Note that, according to the Beninese Agency for Civilian Protection (ABPC), two of the 54 officially registered passengers had left the bus at Bohicon before the accident. A detail that could shed light on the discrepancies observed in the numbers.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: ANIP launches a one-stop birth declaration and registration service in maternity wards

Benin

Benin – The stolen thief: two friends arrested for cross thefts

Benin

Death of Razack Omotoyossi: The Beninese Football Federation reacts

Benin

Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: start of identification of bodies recovered from the Ouémé River

Benin

Malanville: a passenger apprehended with 790 cartons of tramadol on board a bus

Benin

Benin – Nigeria: Memorandums signed to strengthen integration…

Benin

Benin: a well digger dies in an accident on a construction site in Bohicon

Benin

Glazoué Accident: STM Company expresses its compassion and calls for unity in prayer

Benin

Presidential 2026: Cautious Victor Topanou sketches the profile of Benin’s future president

Benin

Benin: Prospective teachers called to confirm their availability for 2025-2026

VIEW ALL FEEDS