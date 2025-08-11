Benin: On tour in Porto Novo, Yayi Boni encourages his supporters to help Talon finish his term well.

- Advertisement -

A large and enthusiastic crowd welcomed the former president of the Republic and president of the opposition party Les Démocrates, Yayi Boni, on his visit to Porto-Novo this Monday. This political move, which comes in a sensitive pre-election context, aimed to galvanize the Ouémé grassroots in anticipation of the general elections scheduled for 2026.

Accompanied by party executives, Yayi Boni visited the departmental headquarters of Les Démocrates, where he held a working session with local political leaders. The stated goal: tighten the ranks to prepare for a decisive electoral victory. In front of mobilized activists, he praised the party’s resilience and called for a general remobilization.

“I know that you fight every day to keep the flame burning. We need a remobilization because no space should be left for the opposing camp,” said the former head of state.

Beyond the call to action, Yayi Boni wanted to clarify the relationship he has with the current president Patrice Talon. Contrary to rumors suggesting ongoing tension, he assured that there is no animosity between them. He even referred to Talon as a “younger brother,” emphasizing the fraternal and republican character of their exchanges.

“It cannot be otherwise since it deals with issues relating to the development of Benin, a common nation for which everyone fights daily,” he noted.

In this vein, Yayi Boni urged the people to support President Patrice Talon in completing his second and final term. A call for calm and national unity that signifies a responsible opposition stance, concerned with the country’s institutional stability.

Furthermore, discussions are still ongoing regarding a possible re-reading of the Electoral Code. On this point, Nathanaël Kiti, vice-president of the party in Ouémé, emphasized the need to meticulously respect the laws of the Republic. According to him, only a process in compliance with legality can guarantee indisputable electoral results for Les Démocrates.