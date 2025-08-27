Benin: Odile Ahouanwanou, three-time African champion, enters politics

- Advertisement -

A new step in Odile Ahouanwanou’s journey. The three-time African champion in the heptathlon and World Athletics Championships finalist has officially announced her entry into politics.

She herself calls this decision “delicate,” especially in an African context where public stances by athletes or artists can carry risks for their careers.

A choice for MOELE-Bénin

In a video posted on her social media on Tuesday, August 26, the Beninese athlete says she took this step “with full awareness and full responsibility,” motivated by President Patrice Talon’s call: “Benin above all else.”

For Odile Ahouanwanou, only political action at the highest level can drive the country’s development. She believes it’s essential to renew the political class with “women and men of quality” to consolidate the current momentum.

Convinced that civic engagement is a patriotic act, she encourages other Beninese to take the leap:

“Investing in the political arena, getting involved in politics, or being civically active today remains, in my view, a patriotic decision for all those who feel called to it.”

After several years of observing national political life, the Olympic semifinalist chose to join the Mouvement des élites engagées pour l’émancipation du Bénin (MOELE-Bénin). She describes this organization as “the only party that truly works on the ground on a daily basis, and not just as elections approach.”

According to her, MOELE-Bénin members work “in truth, around fundamentals including peace, national unity, and economic patriotism for an inclusive and prosperous Benin.” She thus invites her compatriots to join this movement, which she believes can meet the country’s deepest aspirations:

“I am deeply convinced that this party is what Benin needs more than ever to continue its development with integrity.”

This statement marks a turning point in Odile Ahouanwanou’s career, as she now intends to put her energy and commitment at the service of the nation, beyond stadiums and the track.