Benin: MOPAD begins its transition into a political party to increase its influence on the national stage

Created in the wake of the 2021 elections at the initiative of the young political actor Rex Koupolou, the Patriotic Movement for Development (MOPAD) is preparing to take a decisive step in its evolution by transforming into a political party.

« We are formalizing the migration process toward a political party, » explained Ferdinand Expédit Attingli. According to him, the shift from a simple movement to a structured party is necessary to have a formal legal framework, an essential condition for more active participation in national political life. « We have already held our congress, and the registration process is underway, » he adds, convinced that this transformation will give MOPAD greater visibility and legitimacy.

A young and committed movement

Made up largely of young activists, MOPAD aims to be a driver of civic engagement in service of Benin’s development. Loyal to the government’s line, the movement has always supported the initiatives of the current regime. « All our actions converge toward achieving the vision of President Patrice Talon, » emphasizes Ferdinand Expédit Attingli. With an eye on the 2026 presidential election, MOPAD already declares its preference: « Our candidate is Minister of State Romuald Wadagni, designated by the presidential majority. »

One of MOPAD’s distinguishing features lies in its autonomous and participatory operating model. Its activities are funded by voluntary contributions from its members. « At each event, we launch subscription drives, and the activists join in, » the spokesperson explains. The names of contributors are published on the movement’s website, a deliberate choice to guarantee transparency and credibility. « We fund our activities ourselves, because they are first and foremost aimed at our own development as young citizens, » he adds.

An already established territorial presence

Present in all of Benin’s communes, MOPAD says it has set up active local coordinations. This presence, the result of several years of activist efforts, prepares the ground for its future participation in electoral contests. « As soon as we have our registration receipt, you’ll see our actions multiply on the ground, » promises Ferdinand Expédit Attingli.

MOPAD, which positions itself as a party of youth, calls on all young people in the country to join its political project. « We invite all communities, especially the young, to come and support us. This is a first in Benin, » insists the spokesperson, convinced that the country’s political future must be written with the new generation.