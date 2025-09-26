BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Policy image/svg+xml Benin: Maximilien Claude Cocou Olympio appointed Coordinator of the Presidency's Legal Unit
Benin

Benin: Maximilien Claude Cocou Olympio appointed Coordinator of the Presidency’s Legal Unit

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Talon Patrice
Talon Patrice,@: Google.com
- Advertisement -

By Presidential Decree No. 2025-535 dated September 11, 2025, Maximilien Claude Cocou Olympio was officially appointed Coordinator of the Legal Unit of the Presidency of the Republic of Benin.

A career magistrate, Mr. Olympio takes up his duties following the adoption of a decree defining the responsibilities, composition, organization and functioning of the new presidential legal unit.

- Publicité-

Before this appointment, he chaired the National Commission for the Implementation of the Structural Reform of the Decentralization Sector. He also served in the Directorate of Civil and Criminal Affairs (DACP) of the chancery, and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Center for Legal Documentation and Information, as a representative of the Presidency.

The creation of the Legal Unit, now with its structure defined, aims to strengthen the legal basis of presidential decisions. It is intended to centralize legal advice, ensure the Presidency’s acts comply with legal standards, and provide increased technical support in drafting and assessing the legality of executive measures.

- Publicité-

This appointment also signals the head of state’s intention to surround himself with experienced legal professionals to secure presidential acts, in a context where questions of constitutionality, the rule of law and the legality of government actions are being scrutinized.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Europe

The Ballon d’Or Isn’t Made of Gold: The Manufacturing Secrets of the Highly Coveted Trophy

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

World

MMA : McGregor ready to return for a historic fight… at the White House

Morocco

PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks his silence on rape allegations

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS