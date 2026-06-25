Benin

Benin: list of deputies appointed to international and national institutions

The plenary session on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at the Governors’ Palace in Porto-Novo marked a decisive milestone for the 10th legislature. The deputies officially designated the representatives of the National Assembly within several key bodies, both at the national level and in the African and sub-regional context.

Edouard Djogbénou
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POLITICS
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Joseph Djogbénou, nouveau président de l’Assemblée nationale du Bénin
Joseph Djogbénou, nouveau président de l’Assemblée nationale du Bénin
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SUMMARY

These designations took place in a remarkably consensual atmosphere. The choices were indeed validated based on the technical distribution keys proposed in advance by the Law Commission, a roadmap unanimously adopted by all parliamentarians before the vote.

Point on deputies designated by their peers

​ECOWAS Parliament

  • Barthélémy Kassa
  • Casimir Sossou
  • Jérémie Adomahoun
  • Cécile Ahoumènou
  • Boniface Yèhouétomey

​Pan-African Parliament

  • Innocent Sabi Yo
  • Alimantou Badarou
  • Glawdys Tossou
  • Malick Mora
  • Edmond Agoua

​Inter-Parliamentary Committee of UEMOA (CIP-UEMOA)

  • Richard Allossohoun
  • Tony Guimba Gninré Tafoumata
  • Jacques Yempabou
  • Michel Oloutoyé Sodjinou
  • Nathanaël Sokpoèkpè

​National Institutions

​High Court of Justice

  • Benoît Dègla
  • Bernard Houngnibo
  • Francis Gbian
  • Solange Mèhou
  • Razacky Abiossè
  • Pauline Aikpando

​Authority for the Protection of Personal Data (APDP)

  • Mama Salifou
  • Denise Dègbédji
  • Mexent Djeigo
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