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Benin: list of deputies appointed to international and national institutions

The plenary session on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at the Governors’ Palace in Porto-Novo marked a decisive milestone for the 10th legislature. The deputies officially designated the representatives of the National Assembly within several key bodies, both at the national level and in the African and sub-regional context.

Joseph Djogbénou, nouveau président de l’Assemblée nationale du Bénin

SUMMARY Point on deputies designated by their peers