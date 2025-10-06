Benin: Lionel Zinsou appointed to the Board of Directors of the Sèmè City Foundation

Lionel Zinsou, former Prime Minister of Benin, was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Sèmè City Foundation, according to a government decree dated September 24, 2025.

He sits as a “qualified person”, recognized for his expertise in business and corporate governance.

The Sèmè City Foundation, established at the Council of Ministers on September 24, 2025, is tasked with supporting the development of the Sèmè City technology hub, a flagship project aimed at making Benin a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Board of Directors, composed of 11 members, includes figures from the government, the private sector and civil society, including a former minister and a former member of parliament.

According to Banouto, this appointment is part of an effort to strengthen Sèmè City’s governance by bringing in experienced profiles, notably in the areas of finance, innovation and strategy. Lionel Zinsou, an economist and investment banker, is also the founder and Managing Partner of SouthBridge, a consulting firm dedicated to Africa.

This initiative reflects Benin’s ambition to build a dynamic technology ecosystem, supported by competent and committed stakeholders.