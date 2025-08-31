Benin: Former Minister Seidou Adambi Reinstated in the Republican Bloc

- Advertisement -

Former Minister of Energy, Water, and Mines, Samou Seidou Adambi, has regained his place within the Republican Bloc. Suspended since January 2025 following his departure from government, he was officially reinstated on Sunday, August 31, 2025, during an extraordinary session of the party’s National Executive Bureau (BEN).

Chaired by Abdoulaye Bio Tchané, the meeting of the Republican Bloc’s National Executive Bureau focused on “reviewing the lifting of disciplinary measures previously taken against certain comrades and their reintegration into the party’s organs,” according to the final communiqué obtained by BENIN WEB TV.

- Publicité-

After examining the cases, the BEN recommended to the Political Bureau “the reinstatement of comrade Samou Seidou Adambi in all governing bodies of the party,” as well as the reintegration of Joël Bossikponon and Bertin Lokossou into their respective structures.

“Pending the upcoming meeting of the Political Bureau, the BEN has decided that the concerned comrades will participate in the work of these bodies,” the communiqué stated.

- Publicité-

A Strategic Reintegration Ahead of 2026

An influential minister under Patrice Talon’s administration, Seidou Adambi was dismissed from government on January 5, 2025, before being suspended by his political party. His reinstatement, alongside Bossikponon and Lokossou, signals a renewed spirit of unity.

The communiqué emphasized that “the National Executive Bureau reaffirms its commitment to the party system reforms launched since 2016” and urged members to maintain “serenity and party discipline” in the run-up to the major 2026 elections.

The BEN further called on militants to “steadfastly support the government’s development efforts under President Patrice Talon” to build a strong and thriving Benin.

- Publicité-