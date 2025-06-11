Benin: Julien Kandé Kansou still in custody, his home searched

- Advertisement -

The home of opposition member Julien Kandé Kansou, a writer and activist of the Les Démocrates party, who was arrested on Wednesday, June 5, 2025, was searched on Sunday, June 8. He is suspected of violating digital laws through his publications.

Julien Kandé Kansou, an engaged poet and member of the communication cell of the opposition party Les Démocrates, remains in custody five days after his arrest by the Republican Police.

According to his lawyer, Maître Augustin Aballo, cited by bip radio, a search was conducted at his home on Sunday, June 8, 2025, as part of the ongoing investigation.

An arrest that revives the debate on freedom of expression

Kandé Kansou’s arrest, which occurred around noon on Wednesday, June 5, had already sparked strong reactions in the political sphere and on social media. According to several reports, six plainclothes officers burst into his home to take him to an unknown destination at the time.

While judicial authorities remain discreet about the charges, his legal counsel indicates that investigations are focused on publications allegedly contrary to the Digital Code. The incriminated content has not been made public, but Julien Kandé Kansou is well-known for his open criticism of the current regime, notably through his writings on social media, where he mixes poetry, satire, and political commentary.

In a statement released shortly after the arrest, the Les Démocrates party condemned “political repression” and “persecution of critical voices,” while demanding the immediate release of their activist.

The party sees this case as an attempt to silence dissent just months before major elections in 2026.

What’s next for Julien Kandé Kansou?

As of Monday, June 9, no formal charges have yet been filed. Julien Kandé Kansou’s lawyer indicates that his client remains detained in the premises of the Republican Police, without access to the case file or the list of alleged offenses.

The case, now attracting national and international public attention, could become an important test for freedom of expression in Benin, as the political climate intensifies ahead of 2026.