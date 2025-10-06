Benin: HAAC vows to effectively fulfill its role during the electoral period

On September 30, 2025, in Cotonou, the president of the Haute Autorité de l’Audiovisuel et de la Communication (HAAC), Édouard Cocou Loko, opened the institution’s second ordinary session of the year.

He took the opportunity to clarify sensitive issues related to media regulation, particularly in the context of the 2026 presidential election, as well as regarding state aid to the press.

During this address, Édouard Loko reaffirmed that the HAAC intends to play its role with efficiency and innovation in overseeing the media during the electoral period.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

He urged professionals to strictly comply with the rules in force and encouraged them to adopt a collective and responsible stance. He also insisted on bringing media outlets that are not yet regularized into compliance.

“Being illegal will not be enough to escape the HAAC,” he warned.

On the matter of state aid to the press, Loko announced that this assistance will be maintained but in a new form. He specified that the funds would not be used solely for direct subsidies, but would be directed toward the restoration of the “Maison des Médias”, on-site training for professionals, and support for media associations.

These associations will, in particular, be able to use the aid to settle electricity or water arrears or to support field staff.

Finally, Édouard Loko reaffirmed the HAAC’s commitment to support the media in their information mission while ensuring social peace and respect for the applicable laws.

The session’s work is expected to run for four months, with the aim of a press that is free, structured, and responsible.