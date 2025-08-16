Benin: Guy Dossou Mitokpè sets Janvier Yahouédéou straight after new attacks against Boni Yayi

- Advertisement -

The opposition party, The Democrats, has stepped forward to defend its leader, former President Boni Yayi, against the repeated statements made by the minister-advisor Janvier Yahouédéou.

In a statement signed by their National Communications Secretary, the party condemned what it regards as “defamation” and “slander” aimed at the former head of state.

- Publicité-

Appearing on the Free Zone program on Canal 3 Benin on Sunday, August 10th, 2025, Janvier Yahouédéou accused Boni Yayi of overcharging “gloves at 90,000 FCFA, raincoats at 400,000 FCFA” and financial irregularities, including a “ghost plane” paid for with public funds.

In a response posted on Facebook on Monday, August 11th, Guy Dossou Mitokpè, the lead communications representative of The Democrats, denounced what he sees as a “pathological obsession” Yahouédéou has with Boni Yayi, identifying it as a symptom of an “inability to propose ideas and a vision for the country”.

- Publicité-

The former congressman asserts that all the allegations raised have already been addressed in their time, and reminds everyone that Boni Yayi had previously brought Ministers guilty of misdeeds before the High Court of Justice. He contrasts this “rigor” to what he considers a current strategy aimed at “protecting close ones at the expense of the general interest”.

Mitokpè also chastises the minister-advisor for involving himself in a “defamation game” which is incompatible with his age and position. He questions the “education” he’s passing onto his children and his “credibility” when talking about public management.

In his view, Boni Yayi, “whether you appreciate him or not, has marked the history of the country”, whereas Yahouédéou risks being remembered only for his “petty slurs” in the media and on social networks.

“True politics is not about destroying those who have built before, but building in turn,” concludes Guy Dossou Mitokpè, accusing the current regime of covering its own failures, notably citing the “siphoning scandal” exposed by expert Akpona.