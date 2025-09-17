Benin: fraudster specializing in fraudulent withdrawals from MoMo booths arrested

- Publicité-

Beninese security forces have put a stop to the activities of an individual suspected of large-scale fraud carried out through mobile money transfer booths, commonly called “MoMo booths”.

The arrest of this alleged fraudster marks an important step in the fight against cybercrime and fraudulent practices related to digital financial services.

According to reports, the person involved had been operating for several months by posing as an agent of authorized institutions. He reportedly set up a system that allowed him to extract large sums of money from unsuspecting customers.

His method consisted of manipulating deposit or withdrawal operations by diverting part of the funds entrusted to him.

The alleged scammer was ultimately apprehended after a thorough investigation carried out by the competent authorities. Consistent testimonies and evidence collected from several victims led investigators to him.

The case, now in the hands of the judiciary, once again highlights the abuses linked to the growing use of digital financial services in the country. Authorities remind people that authorized operators always have clear identification and urge users to be vigilant when making transactions.

La Direction Générale de la Police Républicaine has, for its part, renewed its commitment to rigorously pursue individuals who take advantage of the public’s trust to commit fraud. It also encourages anyone who is a victim or a witness to suspicious activity to report it immediately.