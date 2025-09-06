Benin: Expérience Tèbè’s MPL withdraws from the Opposition Consultation Framework

- Advertisement -

The Popular Liberation Movement (MPL) announced its withdrawal from the Consultation Framework of opposition political forces on Friday, September 5, 2025, in Cotonou. The party, led by Expérience A. Tèbè, justified its decision by citing a “lack of cohesion” and the futility of efforts made in view of the 2026 elections.

In a letter addressed to the coordinator of the Opposition Political Forces Framework, the MPL stated that following an extraordinary meeting, it had been decided on “the withdrawal of our party from the Consultation Framework and, consequently, my resignation from the post of 2nd Deputy Coordinator of the Framework.” For the party, this step marks the end of a long-held hope within public opinion.

A disappointing record

The MPL drew a bitter assessment of its participation in the Framework. According to its president, Expérience A. Tèbè, “this decision follows the review of our participation in the Framework and the results achieved regarding the goals and struggles the Framework has set for itself since its creation.”

He believes that despite sacrifices made, the efforts deployed have not produced the expected results. The party particularly criticizes the Framework for its inability to create genuine synergy of action.

“Having observed that the cohesion and consensus promoted to face the 2026 elections are nothing but empty words,” he wrote, the MPL deemed it necessary to draw the consequences.

Internal divisions highlighted

Beyond the lack of results, the MPL also denounced isolated actions within the coalition. “Having observed the isolated acts of certain member organizations of the Framework in the lead-up to these elections,” the letter stated, the party judged that continuing its participation was no longer sustainable.

For the MPL, these actions undermine the very foundations of the Framework, initially perceived as a united platform for the opposition. It is therefore as a sign of deep disagreement that the party decided to walk away, while reaffirming its commitment to continue the struggle for change through other means.

