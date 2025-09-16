BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: Emmanuel Golou will be buried on September 20 in Klouékanmè

Benin: Emmanuel Golou will be buried on September 20 in Klouékanmè

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Emmanuel Golou
Emmanuel Golou
- Publicité-

Former president of the Parti Social Démocrate (PSD) and vice president of the Conseil économique et social (CES), Emmanuel Golou will be buried on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The announcement was confirmed by his family and close associates.

Emmanuel Golou died on September 2 at the Centre national hospitalier et universitaire Hubert Maga de Cotonou, at the age of 70, following a short illness. His passing marks the end of the career of a leading political figure and an influential member of the Bloc Républicain party.

The burial ceremony will take place in his native village, Golouhoué, located in the Lanta district, in the commune of Klouékanmè. Numerous official and public tributes are expected to honor the memory of this politician who left a mark on Beninese public life.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: President of Sierra Leone visits Ouagadougou

Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

Benin

Benin: Constitutional Court holds a workshop for introspection and evaluation of the 2019–2023 elections

Benin

FIFA: no more October international break starting in 2026

Benin

“Last chance” for the opposition: Alain Adihou urges Boni Yayi to make a strategic choice for 2026

Benin

Fiscal clearance: the opposition denounces a “political weapon” of the government ahead of 2026

Nigeria

U20 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles squad revealed

Benin

Benin: 8-year-old girl dies accidentally while playing with a homemade gun

VIEW ALL FEEDS