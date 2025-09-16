Benin: Emmanuel Golou will be buried on September 20 in Klouékanmè

- Publicité-

Former president of the Parti Social Démocrate (PSD) and vice president of the Conseil économique et social (CES), Emmanuel Golou will be buried on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The announcement was confirmed by his family and close associates.

Emmanuel Golou died on September 2 at the Centre national hospitalier et universitaire Hubert Maga de Cotonou, at the age of 70, following a short illness. His passing marks the end of the career of a leading political figure and an influential member of the Bloc Républicain party.

The burial ceremony will take place in his native village, Golouhoué, located in the Lanta district, in the commune of Klouékanmè. Numerous official and public tributes are expected to honor the memory of this politician who left a mark on Beninese public life.