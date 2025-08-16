BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin – Elections 2026: Female parliamentarians step up for greater representation

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Assemblée nationale du Bénin Photo: @LSI Africa
Siège de l4assemblée nationale
The question of women’s place in decision-making bodies in Benin is back in the spotlight. This time, it’s the Caucus of women parliamentarians who are raising their voice high.

Their goal: to achieve, as of 2026, an increased female presence in the National Assembly, in communal, municipal, and local councils.

Meeting in Grand-Popo on Friday, August 8, the deputies of the 9th legislature took advantage of their conclave devoted to the development of a strategic communication plan for 2025 – to launch a national plea. They call on political parties, socio-professional actors, civil society, crowned heads, and religious leaders to support this cause.

If recent reforms mandating at least one female deputy per constituency marked progress, this rate remains insufficient in view of international standards and Sustainable Development Goals.

In their plea, they asked for incentive measures in public financing for parties that reserve at least 30% of eligible positions for women. Maintain constant institutional support to the association and work in male-female complementarity to strengthen Beninese democracy.

The president of the National Assembly, present at the ceremony, promised to be one of the advocates of this cause. Several political formations and diplomatic representatives also expressed their support.

The message is clear: 2026 must be a turning point for female representation in Benin.

