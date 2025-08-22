BY COUNTRIES
Benin – Drama on the Ouémé River in Glazoué: A Chadian family has no news of their missing daughter

By Angèle M. ADANLE
The tragedy of Glazoué continues to leave families in anguish. In Chad, the relatives of Tchenda Carine, a young woman of 22 to 23 years old, have not heard from her since the bus accident of the STM company, which occurred on the night of August 16 to 17, 2025, on the Thio bridge, in the town of Glazoué.

The young woman was among the passengers of the bus that tipped into the Ouémé river. However, witnesses report that two people might have left the vehicle before the tragedy. This new development gives her family some comfort, keeping alive the hope of finding her alive.

“We learned that the vehicle did not fall directly into the water. With the shock, any victim may have trauma. We still hope,” a family member of young Carine confessed in a statement.

A Search Notice Launched

To increase the chances of finding Carine, a search notice has been issued. She was reportedly wearing jeans, a green T-shirt, and had dreadlocks with yellow-tinted tips.

Anyone who has seen her or has information is asked to contact the numbers indicated in the call for witnesses.

Like other families grieved by this tragedy, the Tchenda family lives in anticipation and hope, hanging on to any piece of information that could shed light on their daughter’s fate.

