Benin: Daniel Edah calls for a profound reorganization of the opposition after the failure of the legislative elections

The day after the definitive proclamation of the results of the legislative elections of January 11, 2026, confirming the failure of the party Les Démocrates to enter the National Assembly, Daniel Edah, president of the movement Nous Le Ferons, reacted in a message addressed to the Beninese people, made public this Thursday, January 22.

Taking note of the results announced by the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) and validated by the Constitutional Court, the political actor believes that this new parliamentary configuration, marked by the division of the 109 seats among the forces of the ruling establishment, is the product of a deficit of consultation and cohesion within the opposition.

Without questioning the legal framework, Daniel Edah calls for overcoming internal quarrels and fragmented strategies which, in his view, led to a “victory by default” for the majority parties. He advocates for an inevitable and essential restructuring of the Beninese opposition, based on clear values, a coherent political vision, and a sustainable alternative offering, detached from the logic of personalization of power.

In his message, the president of Nous Le Ferons affirms the will of his movement to stay engaged in the political fight, alongside forces that refuse to give up, with a view to a democratic reconquest of power. He also mentions the necessity of building an economy oriented toward production and transformation, capable of reconciling economic attractiveness with the protection of workers and local producers.

Addressing discouraged militants, political detainees, and exiled actors, Daniel Edah issued a call for hope and mobilization, deeming that the current sequence fits into a broader process of democratic recomposition.

The announced reorganization should, according to him, be based on fieldwork and broadened citizen mobilization. Communications are expected in the coming days to strengthen the backing and participation of supporters within the movement.

MESSAGE – FROM NOUS LE FERONS – TO THE BENINESE PEOPLE AFTER THE LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS OF JANUARY 11, 2026

Beninese women and men,

My dear compatriots,

The past is the place where nothing can be rectified or corrected anymore. The present, however, is the space where the lessons drawn from the past must enlighten us and guide us to anticipate the challenges of the future.

Our movement, Nous Le Ferons, brings together women and men committed to building a Beninese nation that respects the rights and dignity of every citizen, placing the promotion of the family, love of the homeland and the fear of God at the heart of our political engagement as well as the governance we aspire to embody.

We believe in the importance of promoting the African traditional family.

We are committed to defending the homeland, even at the price of our lives if necessary.

In respect of the diversity of religious beliefs in our country, we choose to place the fear of God at the heart of public action in order to temper the rulers’ omnipotence, to humanize political power and to establish governance that respects the sovereignty of the people.

Embracing an Africa-rooted, responsible conservatism firmly oriented toward the future, we affirm our determination to work for respect for Africa in international relations.

Our vision is of a economically prosperous Benin and socially stable in a well-integrated and thriving Africa.

We are the present.

We are the future.

In the name of Nous Le Ferons, and on my own behalf, I want to reassure all those who worry, feel desperate, or might be about to abdicate to seek the peace and bread that the events unfolding in our country’s political life in recent times, far from alarming us, are part of the normal process of restoring our democracy.

Taking note of the results of the legislative elections as announced by the CENA and proclaimed by the Constitutional Court, even though deep down they know they have really nothing to gain after calling each other thieves and cheaters while awaiting said results, respecting the laws that are imposed on us but convinced that we will overturn them soon, I would like to congratulate the actors of the same system who shared the 109 seats thanks to a victory by default obtained due to a lack of real consultation and cohesion among the political forces claiming to be the opposition.

That said, because the people continue to count on us to recover their power confiscated by reforms imposed without dialogue and by a rush of laws passed at breakneck speed to gradually correct their own limits, we must rise up and resume the struggle, together.

To all comrades in prison, in exile, or already discouraged, I want to say this: keep hope, for it will be beautiful.

Yes, it will be beautiful because there are still citizens in our country determined to act for the people and with the people. Some are even already organizing themselves. Their determination motivates us not to change our position or renounce our speech.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to the people and with the people.

My dear compatriots,

In this spirit of fidelity to the people, I come to reassure you that it is now that the political reorganization begins in view of the democratic conquest of power and the liberation of our country.

This reorganization is inevitable.

This reorganization is indispensable.

This reorganization will be based on clear values, guided by a vision that will be its compass, and not by opposition to a person.

The political reorganization is essential to offer our people a true political alternative, depersonalized, credible and durable.

We are determined and resolved to play our patriotic part fully so that, together with the political forces that do not renounce the fight, we restore meaning to Benin’s democracy and build an economy of production and transformation, attractive for both national and foreign investors, and respectful of the efforts of workers and Beninese producers in all the municipalities of our country.

I take this opportunity to warmly thank you, you who continue to believe in our vision of a economically prosperous and socially stable Benin in an integrated and thriving Africa.

You will very shortly receive personalized communications for the follow-up of your memberships via our site internetdanieledah.com in order to take an active part in the political reorganization, together with our current and future partners.

My dear compatriots,

To conclude, let us remember this: nothing is lost.

All that seems to be so today is only a cleverly orchestrated illusion that only our lack of faith and our inaction could transform into reality.

Together, we will do it.

And it will be beautiful.

God bless Benin.

Made in Pahou, January 22, 2026

Daniel Edah