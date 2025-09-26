BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin – Changes to voter list data: deadline set for September 28

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
ANIP Bénin; @ La nation
As a prelude to the 2026 general elections, Beninese citizens have until September 28, 2025 to make changes to their personal data on the electoral register.

This announcement was confirmed in a statement issued by the electoral authorities. This update phase specifically concerns corrections to civil status records, changes of address, errors in surnames or given names, and other essential information that allow each voter to be identified in the official electoral register.

After this deadline, no adjustments will be accepted, which could result in some voters’ names being removed or the inability to vote under their correct profile. The tight timeline underscores what’s at stake: ensuring a clean, comprehensive, and compliant electoral list before the start of the candidate filing period.

The relevant authorities urge all citizens to use the remaining time to verify their registration and submit the necessary changes at authorized centers.

