Benin: CENA and International IDEA equip stakeholders for safe and inclusive elections

- Advertisement -

The Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA), in collaboration with the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), opened a capacity-building workshop on Tuesday in Cotonou focused on protecting elections.

The initiative, supported by Canadian Cooperation, aims to better prepare stakeholders in the electoral process for transparent, secure, and inclusive polls.

- Publicité-

Nearly 162 participants are taking part in the proceedings: officials of the Election Management Body (OGE), representatives of political parties, civil society, the media, as well as state institutions.

The discussions focus in particular on securing the electoral process, combating disinformation, and building voter trust. These topics are considered essential in a context where democratic consolidation rests on the credibility of elections.

- Publicité-

For CENA and its partners, this approach is part of ongoing efforts to ensure credible, transparent, and peaceful elections in Benin.