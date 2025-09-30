Benin: Boni Yayi’s home, a hub of political maneuvering ahead of 2026

A few months before the 2026 general elections, the Beninese opposition appears to be stirring in the shadows. The home of Boni Yayi, leader of the opposition and president of the party Les Démocrates, located in Cadjèhoun, has become a genuine political crossroads.

For several days, the former president has been holding meetings with various political figures. Members and non-members of Les Démocrates, men and women alike, have been taking turns to discuss the major issues of the upcoming vote. Among those received are Nourou-Dine Saka Saley, Célestine Zanou, Daniel Edah, Lucien Kinninnon, Alain Adiou, Apollinaire Avognon and Galiou Soglo.

These meetings, which resemble a broad consultation process, suggest a desire to unite forces opposed to the governance established since 2016. The goal seems clear: to rally support around the candidate duo that Les Démocrates will present for 2026.

It remains to be seen whether these consultations will broaden to include other opposition actors, such as Candide Azannaï, a political figure well known for criticizing the current regime.

At the same time, the Mouvement Populaire de Libération (MPL), led by Expérience Tébé, has distanced itself from Les Démocrates. The party points to dysfunctions within the opposition’s consultation framework, marking a split in the ranks.