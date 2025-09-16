Benin: bodies of 3 suspected terrorists found in the bush in Kalalé

- Advertisement -

Three bodies of suspected terrorists were discovered on Sunday, September 14, in the bush between Nassiconzi and Dangazzi, in the commune of Kalalé.

According to Bip Radio, this discovery is believed to be linked to the response by the Beninese armed forces after the attack on the Kalalé central police station, which occurred at dawn on Wednesday, September 10.

According to security sources, the army deployed helicopters and ground troops that day to track down the attackers. That operation reportedly neutralized several of them, although the official toll has not yet been released.

As a reminder, the attack on the police station involved the abduction of civilians, including healthcare workers. Some of the hostages have since been released or found, but several people are still missing.

The armed forces are currently continuing their sweep operations in the area, while the police have opened an investigation to shed light on the identity of the attackers and their motivations.