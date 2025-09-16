BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Security image/svg+xml Benin: bodies of 3 suspected terrorists found in the bush in Kalalé
Benin

Benin: bodies of 3 suspected terrorists found in the bush in Kalalé

Security
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Société
- Advertisement -

Three bodies of suspected terrorists were discovered on Sunday, September 14, in the bush between Nassiconzi and Dangazzi, in the commune of Kalalé.

According to Bip Radio, this discovery is believed to be linked to the response by the Beninese armed forces after the attack on the Kalalé central police station, which occurred at dawn on Wednesday, September 10.

- Publicité-

According to security sources, the army deployed helicopters and ground troops that day to track down the attackers. That operation reportedly neutralized several of them, although the official toll has not yet been released.

As a reminder, the attack on the police station involved the abduction of civilians, including healthcare workers. Some of the hostages have since been released or found, but several people are still missing.

- Publicité-

The armed forces are currently continuing their sweep operations in the area, while the police have opened an investigation to shed light on the identity of the attackers and their motivations.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

World

99,763 citizens aged 100 and over identified in Japan

World

A former imam sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing four underage girls in a mosque

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Manchester City: bad news for Omar Marmoush ahead of the clash with Man united

Europe

Champions League: with Aubameyang, OM’s squad for the clash against Real Madrid

Europe

Yamal’s injury: Barça and the Spanish Federation trade blows

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

World

A Lionel Messi Panini card fetches a record price

Benin

Benin: Constitutional Court holds a workshop for introspection and evaluation of the 2019–2023 elections

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS