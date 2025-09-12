BY COUNTRIES
Benin: ban on vehicles with tinted windows; crackdown announced

Benin: ban on vehicles with tinted windows; crackdown announced

By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
The Ministry of the Interior and Public Security has announced a ban on the circulation of vehicles equipped with opaque or heavily tinted front windows. This measure, which will come into force on October 1, 2025, aims to strengthen the safety of people and property across the entire national territory.

In accordance with Decree No. 2017-546 of November 22, 2017, it is now forbidden to drive vehicles whose windshield or front side windows do not allow a clear view of the interior from the outside. Only exemptions provided by law are permitted.

The ministry therefore urgently urges the owners and users of such vehicles to comply before the deadline. From October 1, the Republican Police will carry out operations to immobilize and remove offenders from traffic.

Through this statement, Minister Alassane Séïdou calls on motorists to act with civic-mindedness and responsibility by strictly complying with traffic regulations. The stated objective is to prevent risks related to crime and to facilitate the work of the security forces, while ensuring a better living environment for road users.

