Benin

Benin: arrival of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in Cotonou

Par Angèle M. ADANLE
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
Bassirou Diomaye Faye est arrivé à Cotonou
At the invitation of his Benin counterpart, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye arrived in Cotonou this Tuesday, July 15, 2025, for a work visit. Welcomed by Beninese foreign minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari at Cardinal Bernardin Gantin Airport, he will meet in the evening with President Patrice Talon to discuss major issues such as bilateral cooperation, regional security, and sub-regional integration.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, is undertaking a working visit to Benin at the invitation of President Patrice Talon. Upon his arrival at Cotonou International Airport, the Senegalese leader was received with honors by the Beninese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari.

The visit is set against a backdrop of political tensions, rising security challenges and the need for states to strengthen their alliances in the sub-region. The one-on-one meeting between the two heads of state, scheduled for Tuesday evening at Marina Palace, is therefore of particular significance. The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, from economic cooperation to regional mobility, security matters, and integration strategies.

A South-South partnership focused on stability and development

At the heart of this bilateral meeting is the shared ambition to build a resilient and prosperous West Africa. The two leaders are expected to make strong commitments in terms of cross-investments, free movement of people and goods, as well as joint projects in the energy, agricultural and vocational training sectors. The political situation in countries such as Niger, Mali and Guinea, grappling with military transitions, should also feed into the discussions.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a joint statement is announced. It is expected to highlight the main resolutions resulting from this visit, but also outline the framework for an enhanced partnership between Dakar and Cotonou, in the spirit of Pan-African solidarity and sub-regional cohesion.

This visit by Bassirou Diomaye Faye to Benin comes a few months after his inauguration, in a context where Senegal is seeking to reaffirm its role as a key player in West African diplomacy.

