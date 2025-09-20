BY COUNTRIES
Benin: ANaTT issues ultimatum to owners of uncollected license plates

By Edouard Djogbénou
Des plaques d'immatriculation
Des plaques d'immatriculation. @La Nation
The National Land Transport Agency (ANaTT) is calling on road users to regularize their situation before October 15, 2025. In a statement signed by its Director General, Richard Dada, dated September 17, 2025, the institution warns that all plates produced up to December 31, 2023, but still uncollected, will be destroyed after that deadline.

The ANaTT therefore invites those concerned to contact its departmental annexes to collect their vehicle registration certificates and have the license plates affixed.

According to the institution, several plates are still awaiting their owners at the annexes, while many applicants continue to ride unregistered motorcycles. This illegal practice exposes riders to severe penalties: seizure and impoundment of the vehicles, in accordance with the interministerial decree of March 13, 2014 on the registration of two- and three-wheeled vehicles as well as motorized quadricycles in the Republic of Benin.

Departmental annexes concerned

  • Cotonou
  • Ouidah
  • Parakou
  • Bohicon
  • Kandi
  • Natitingou
  • Porto-Novo
  • Lokossa
  • Savalou

With this measure, the ANaTT intends to clean up the sector and put an end to the operation of unregistered motorcycles in the country.

