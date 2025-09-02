BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin: After His Nomination, Romuald Wadagni Meets with the Moele-Bénin Party

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Romuald Wadagni, ministre de l'économie et des finances du Bénin
A meeting is scheduled between Romuald Wadagni, the designated candidate of the ruling coalition, and the Moele-Bénin party.

The information was confirmed by Jacques Ayadji, president of the party, who announced that the meeting will take place on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at the party’s headquarters in Cotonou.

This initiative follows a telephone exchange on Sunday, August 31, during which Mr. Ayadji expressed his gratitude to the Minister of State for the attention given to his political movement.

The meeting is part of the broader effort to unite the political forces supporting President Patrice Talon and his chosen successor for the April 2026 presidential election.

Moele-Bénin, founded and led by Jacques Ayadji, has positioned itself since its creation as a pro-government party, advocating democratic anchoring and civic engagement.

Romuald Wadagni, current Minister of State in charge of Economy and Finance, has been chosen to carry the ruling coalition’s candidacy alongside outgoing Vice President Mariam Chabi Talata, designated as his running mate. Their ticket embodies the will to continue the economic and institutional reforms launched since 2016 under Patrice Talon’s leadership.

The upcoming meeting with Moele-Bénin will give the candidate an opportunity to strengthen ties with ruling coalition actors, gather their expectations, and initiate consultations ahead of the electoral campaign.

