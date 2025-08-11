Benin: According to the opposition, experts have recorded 300,000 deaths in the electoral file.

- Advertisement -

The Beninese opposition believes that the preliminary findings of the independent audit of the electoral roll, conducted by international experts, confirm their concerns about the reliability of the national voter registry.

During a press briefing, the opposition’s coordination body reflected on the issues identified during past elections: assignment of voters to incorrect centers, absence of citizens on lists, technical errors, and maintaining deceased individuals in the registry. These anomalies motivated the call for an audit in November 2023, which was accepted by the head of state.

- Publicité-

“This report confirmed some of our fears,” stated Chabi Yayi, the external relations secretary of the Democrats party. According to him, the experts identified nearly 300,000 deceased persons still registered on the roll, a number far exceeding the 30,000 removals carried out to date. “This number isn’t from me; it’s from the experts,” he emphasized, arguing for a thorough review of the registry.

Among the recommendations made, the auditors are advocating for increased involvement from city councils, religious congregations, and civil registration services to improve death records. They also signal the presence of polling centers with no voters, suggesting better coordination with political parties for the validation of the electoral map.

- Publicité-

The National Agency for People Identification (Anip), on its part, is being called to enhance its presence on the field, particularly in remote areas. “Forty percent of voters have no phone, we need to think about them,” reminded Mr. Yayi, suggesting the holding of mobile court sessions and simplification of registration procedures.

While commending this audit as a step toward greater transparency, the opposition emphasizes that the electoral process is more than just the reliability of the file. “Our goal is a free, transparent and inclusive election,” affirmed Chabi Yayi, calling all relevant institutions to fully assume their responsibilities. The parties are now awaiting the final report to further analyze and share new proposals.