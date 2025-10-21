Benin: a new appeal by the Démocrates before the Court demands Sodjinou appear in person

The Constitutional Court of Benin has not yet ruled on the explosive sponsorship case involving MP Michel Sodjinou. Initially expected on Monday, 20 October 2025, the high court’s decision was postponed to Thursday, 23 October, following a new appeal filed by the party Les Démocrates (LD).

According to gathered information, this new petition comes from lawyer Nourou Dîne Saka Saley, a party member, jurist and one of the candidates for the duo’s candidacy. In his appeal, he requests the physical appearance of MP Michel Sodjinou before the Constitutional Court so that he can personally explain the conditions under which he intends to exercise his sponsorship.

He also asks the Court to suspend the execution of its own decision scheduled for that Monday while awaiting MP Sodjinou’s appearance.

As a reminder, the case originates in an order issued on 13 October by the president of the Cotonou Court of First Instance, ordering the party Les Démocrates to return to the elected official his sponsorship form, or failing that, to obtain its annulment from the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA). This decision led to the invalidation of the 28th sponsorship form attributed to the presidential duo Renaud Agodjo – Bonaventure Lodjou, plunging the opposition party into a new zone of turbulence.

With this new move initiated by Nourou Dîne Saka Saley, Les Démocrates are clearly trying to freeze the effects of the previous decision and to force a renewed examination of the legality of Michel Sodjinou’s actions.

The Constitutional Court will therefore have to rule on 23 October not only on the validity of the Cotonou court’s order, but also on the exceptional request for MP Sodjinou’s appearance.