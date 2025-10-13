Benin: a modern funeral center, a morgue, a crematorium and an embalming school planned in Abomey-Calavi

At the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the Beninese government approved an ambitious project to modernize the national funeral sector.

The plan provides for the construction of a modern funeral center, a morgue, a crematorium and a thanatopraxy training school in Abomey-Calavi. This complex is part of the Government Action Program (PAG) and aims at several objectives:

improve the conditions for preserving bodies,

ensure the sanitary safety of funeral workers and families,

professionalize funeral practices, notably–the care for preserving bodies, and include cremation as a new burial option.

The government has given its approval to contracting with a specialized company, which will take charge of the full project management: architectural design, technical studies, environmental and social impact, site supervision and control.

Implementation modalities

The infrastructure will better meet sanitary standards, which is a crucial issue in the management of bodies.

The project takes into account the cultural requirements specific to funeral ceremonies in Benin, and aims to provide families with respectful facilities.

With the thanatopraxy school, the training of specialized staff is also emphasized, to guarantee a professional service.