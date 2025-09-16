Benin: a digital platform for tax clearance ahead of the 2026 elections

BY COUNTRIES
By Edouard Djogbénou
With the 2026 general elections approaching, the General Directorate of Taxes (DGI) of Benin is preparing to launch a digital platform dedicated to issuing the tax clearance certificate, a document that is now essential for any candidate.

The required tax clearance must cover the three years preceding the submission of candidacy. To meet this obligation, the DGI is setting up enhanced IT infrastructure to ensure speed, security and reliability of the online service.

The procedure provides a strict framework: once the file is complete, the certificate must be issued within a maximum of fifteen days, provided the candidate is up to date with their tax obligations. In case of rejection, the reasons must be clearly notified. As soon as the required amounts are regularized, the document must be issued within 72 hours.

Progress of the project and constraints

According to available information, the platform is in the final stages of development. Technical work is underway to anticipate overload risks related to the expected surge in traffic as candidate submissions approach.

The tax clearance certificate is among the required documents for candidacy files for the presidential, legislative and municipal elections. Its absence would render any file inadmissible.

While the initiative is part of a drive for modernization and transparency, some voices are raising concerns about administrative delays. Both in the opposition and public opinion, worries persist: slowdowns or malfunctions could penalize some candidates.

Another challenge raised: accessibility of the online service for areas with limited connectivity and citizens who are not accustomed to digital procedures.

While awaiting the official launch, the DGI says it is working to make the platform reliable and operational before the 2026 deadlines, where every administrative detail will matter.

