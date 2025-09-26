Benin – 2026 Presidential Election: Adrien Houngbédji denies any early endorsement of a candidate

- Advertisement -

Adrien Houngbédji, président of Parti du Renouveau Démocratique (PRD), took care to clarify his position regarding the presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026.

From Toronto, Canada, where he is staying, the former president of the National Assembly issued a statement to deny reports circulated by certain media suggesting that he had already given his support to a declared candidate.

- Publicité-

“Empathy for a person is one thing; political commitment alongside that person is another,” the PRD leader emphasized, responding in particular to a courtesy visit he recently received from a potential candidate.

Adrien Houngbédji clarified that no official decision has yet been made by his political organization and that he has, personally, expressed no preference. He stressed that the PRD remains a structured political organization, where any stance must result from a process of consultation.

- Publicité-

According to him, the party’s eventual choice will be based on an analysis of visions, social programs and, above all, the candidates’ ability to bring Beninese people together beyond divisions.

This statement aims to put an end to speculation and to reaffirm the cautious stance adopted by the PRD while awaiting internal discussions planned for the coming months.